Rare breed Dorset Down sheep arrive at High Woods Country Park

High Woods Country Park is delighted to welcome a new addition to its conservation grazing team with the arrival of Dorset Down sheep, a rare breed. The introduction of these sheep is part of the Legacy Grazing Project, which focuses on using traditional grazing methods with rare breeds to maintain and enhance the park’s natural habitats. The sheep replace the Red Poll cattle during the winter months, marking a significant new chapter in the park’s conservation efforts.

The Dorset Down sheep are a valuable addition to High Woods Country Park, offering a lighter touch compared to the heavier cattle. Their presence reflects the park’s ongoing commitment to sustainable land management and rare breed preservation. The sheep, known for their gentler grazing style, help ensure that the grasslands remain in excellent condition during the colder months.

Forty-five Dorset Down sheep, accompanied by a single ram, are now grazing in a meadow that was cut by machinery earlier this year. This practice, known as “aftermath grazing,” is critical for managing grassland biodiversity while minimising ground compaction, particularly during the wetter winter season.

Wild Cheviot goats, another rare breed introduced to High Woods Country Park in 2022, are continuing to tackle the scrub growth in their field. A billy goat has also been brought in temporarily to support the breeding program with the nanny goats.

Cllr Martin Goss, Portfolio Holder for Waste, Neighbourhoods and Leisure, said: “The arrival of Dorset Down sheep is an exciting milestone for High Woods Country Park. Replacing the cattle during the winter ensures our grasslands are managed in the best possible way, and it’s wonderful to see how quickly the sheep have settled in. Our Legacy Grazing Project continues to evolve, combining heritage breeds with modern conservation practices to protect this cherished landscape.”

High Woods Country Park invites visitors to experience the charm of these rare sheep while exploring the park’s stunning natural surroundings. Their seasonal contribution ensures that the park remains a vital habitat for wildlife and a beloved space for the local community.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

