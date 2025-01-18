Prom dresses urgently needed for The Baytree free pop-up shop

The Baytree Shopping Centre’s has announced the pending arrival of a Pre-Loved Prom Pop-Up Shop, and has put out a call for donations.

image002.jpgWith the rising cost of living, the expenses around prom have become a daunting prospect for many families. To ensure that every teenager can receive the prom experience they deserve, The Baytree, located in the heart of Brentwood, is set to host a pop-up shop to offer a wonderful shopping experience for all, at no cost.

In order to provide this fantastic experience, the shopping centre is requesting anyone who is holding on to gently worn dresses, suits, shoes and accessories to consider donating them to this fantastic cause. No matter the size or style, each item will be a wonderful gift to a local teenager who would greatly appreciate them for their big night.

All items will then be on display for teenagers to browse and try on in a pop-up shop at the centre in March, ready for a magical night to celebrate and make memories once school is out for summer!

Any donations can be dropped off at The Baytree’s Centre Management (postcode CM14 4BX), located at the back of the shopping centre. If garments can be dropped off in a protective covering, this is preferable.

The Baytree Shopping Centre management team, commented “We are so excited to be accepting donations of prom dresses, suits and accessories here at The Baytree. We recognise the importance of ensuring these landmark occasions are accessible to all teenagers, no matter their family’s financial situation, and the rising cost of living can make the shopping experience beyond the means of many families in our community. This pop-up shop will be able to give teens the dignity of shopping for their dream dress or suit themselves without this worry, for a day they will never forget!”

The Baytree continues, “We completely understand that for those who have already had their dream prom, letting go of their outfit can be difficult! We encourage all to consider the huge impact that donating their items can have for teenagers wishing for their chance at this magical experience, and to give generously where you can. Thank you in advance, we can’t wait to see our pop-up shop in all its glory this March!”

This promotion is association with Radio Essex.

Chris Brooks, Programme Director at Radio Essex, commented “We’re thrilled to be supporting the Pre-Loved Prom project – as an Essex-based radio station with loyal local listeners, it’s a great way to help them donate to a great project and also to help those who find the cost of prom difficult to meet. We’ll be giving the initiative our full support on Radio Essex.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

