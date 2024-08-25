Prestigious industry award won by Bellway site managers in Essex

The high quality of the work delivered by site managers from Bellway Essex has been recognised with a host of prestigious national awards.

Five site managers from the housebuilder have secured Quality Awards in the National House Building Council’s (NHBC) annual Pride in the Job competition.

This places them among the industry’s elite as only 449 winners were chosen from a pool of 8,000 – and 10 per cent of the winners work for Bellway.

Four of the winners are from Bellway sites in Essex. They are Adam Hawkes at Sapphire Fields in Great Dunmow, Jim Colledge at Poppy View in Saffron Walden, Joseph Gracey at Oakfields Park in Halstead and Philip Taylor at Beaulieu Grange in Chelmsford. A fifth Bellway Essex site manager, George Robertson, was recognised for his work at the Springstead Village development in Cambridge.

This is the first year that Adam, Jim and Joseph have received this award, while Philip has won the accolade on two previous occasions.

Senior Site Manager Adam, 45, from Burnham on Crouch, said: “I feel very proud of what I have achieved. It has taken a lot of hard graft from both me and the team. I helped the Sapphire Fields team win the Pride in the Job Award last year, but it is great to win it by leading the team myself.”

Site Manager Jim, 43, from Rayne, near Braintree, said: “It is very rewarding to win this award as a lot of hard work has gone into it. Poppy View is a complex site so the whole team should be proud of our achievement. I have learnt so much on this site and I am grateful for how my knowledge has expanded.

“My goal is to continue to provide excellent houses for people to fulfil their dreams. I have a real passion for creating beautiful homes and I enjoy what I do.”

Senior Site Manager, Joseph, 39, from Basildon, said: “For me, winning the Pride in the Job award is a great achievement. I am very happy as I have been trying for a few years, so it is very nice to win one finally. My goal was to win a Pride in the Job award, so now that I have achieved this prestigious award my next goal is to become a project manager. This is the next step up from my current role.”

Project Manager, Philip, 60, from Chelmsford, said: “Winning the Pride in the Job award again is fantastic. It reflects the hard work and dedication of the entire team. It would be great if we could get through to the next stage and achieve the Seal of Excellence award.”

The Seal of Excellence is the next stage of the competition, which Quality Award winners are now automatically entered into, and which will be announced later in the year.

Every site registered with the NHBC is judged against exacting criteria each year. Site managers are judged on a wide range of aspects of their work including attention to detail, leadership, technical expertise and health and safety.

Paul Feeney, Construction Director for Bellway Essex, said: “The Pride in the Job Quality Awards are rightly held in high regard nationally as everyone in the industry knows just how hard it is to win this accolade.

“The judging is incredibly rigorous, which means that winning the award is testament to the quality of the homes being built at these developments.

“I would like to congratulate all of our successful site managers and their fabulous site teams for their achievement and wish them all the best for the next stage of the competition in the autumn.”

