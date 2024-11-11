Presenter Sophie Morgan Fronts Game-Changing Government Group on Aviation Accessibility

Disabled passengers will benefit from better protections when flying thanks to a new expert group announced today (7 November) by the Transport Secretary, Louise Haigh, at Manchester Airport.

The new Aviation Accessibility Task and Finish Group will run in partnership between industry and consumers and look at tackling the biggest barriers to air travel for disabled passengers.

The taskforce will include presenter Sophie Morgan, co-founder of global disability group Rights on Flights and pioneering campaigner for improved aviation accessibility.

Sophie Morgan’s advocacy has led the push for more inclusivity within the aviation industry and played a pivotal part in raising awareness of the challenges disabled air passengers face. Sophie’s recent documentary ‘Fight to Fly’ highlighted the unacceptable treatment disabled passengers can often face when flying.

The taskforce will engage directly with individuals who have first-hand experience of flying with a disability, ensuring the group can act as a platform to advocate for disabled passengers and that consumer voices are at the heart of progress.

Thanks to the group’s unique partnership bringing consumers and industry together, the taskforce will spend the next nine months reviewing how to tackle problems which impact disabled passengers’ travel experience and dignity. This could include:

Being left onboard aircraft without timely assistance

Poorly handled wheelchairs

Inadequate service

Lack of access to toilet facilities

Limited access to clear information

The group is set to meet for the first time later this month and its membership will also include industry representation from Jet2, Virgin Atlantic, Ryanair, BA, travel agent association ABTA, assistance providers as well as London Stansted, East Midlands, Manchester and Glasgow Airports.

The group will agree short and long-term practical and achievable actions that can be implemented by the industry, the regulator or the government, and will lead to real improvements for disabled passengers.

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said:

“Everyone has the right to travel with dignity and it is vital we ensure that flying is an accessible, safe and enjoyable experience for all.

“For too long, disabled passengers haven’t had the standard of assistance and service they need. That’s why we are bringing together this expert taskforce to drive forward change.

“Under the leadership of Baroness Grey-Thompson and with accomplished members like Sophie Morgan, this group will help break down barriers and deliver lasting and meaningful improvements to ensure passengers always comes first.”

Sophie Morgan, founder of Rights on Flights, said:

“This is an important milestone in the ongoing fight for rights on flights. For far too long disabled people have suffered when flying and enough is enough.”

“By establishing The Aviation Accessibility Task and Finish Group the UK Government has sent a powerful message to the community and airline industry, that change is in the air.”

Rights On Flights said:

“With a new government, we see fresh opportunities for change. The formation of the Task & Finish group, following our discussions on the Assisted Air Travel Act (AATA), is a promising step. This group must remain transparent and accountable, driving progress towards holding airlines and airports responsible. While we welcome this initiative, it’s only the beginning. True change will come through legislative action and enforceable protections. We are committed to ensuring tangible outcomes that lead to greater accessibility and dignity for all travellers.”

Tanni Grey-Thompson, who has extensive experience in campaigning for and delivering accessibility improvements across all modes of transport, will lead the group which will deliver a series of recommendations and proposed actions to the Transport Secretary next year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

