OpenTable Introduces UK Restaurant Advisory Board

OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech, today announced the launch of its inaugural UK Advisory Board. The board was formed to serve as the voice of the industry as the company makes business and product decisions. They will arm OpenTable leadership with local insights and expert perspective as the company doubles down on its efforts to help restaurants thrive.

Alexis Gauthier, Chef Patron of Gauthier Soho; Jon Davis, Chief Technology Officer at The Ivy Collection; Mandy Yin, Founder and Executive Chef of Sambal Shiok Laksa Bar and Will Beckett, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Hawksmoor reflect a diverse set of hospitality experience and collectively have decades of experience in the market and in restaurants.

“The deep industry expertise that this board brings will help deepen our impact in the UK, guide our innovation pipeline toward the features that restaurants most want and need, and inform our decision making on agenda setting issues. We are thrilled to have assembled this powerhouse group to work alongside our team,” said Laure Bornet, OpenTable’s Vice President of EMEA.

Jon Davis, Chief Technology Officer at The Ivy Collection, said: “As a longstanding OpenTable partner, I have seen their impressive efforts to support restaurants and the industry. Their invaluable insights have consistently enhanced our decision-making and operational efficiency, driven by a strong restaurant-first ethos. I’m excited to join OpenTable’s UK Advisory Board, contributing to their strategy and helping to address industry challenges with fellow panel members.”

The UK Restaurant Advisory Board members:

Alexis Gauthier, Chef Patron of Gauthier Soho, is a multi-award-winning French chef and successful London restaurateur. Alexis revolutionised the culinary world with his innovative vegetarian and vegan cuisine and is committed to sustainability and plant-based gastronomy, making him a trailblazer in the hospitality industry.

Jon Davis is a Chief Technology Officer at The Ivy Collection, Caprice Holdings Ltd, The Birley Clubs and Bill’s Restaurants Ltd. Jon brings to the table a wealth of industry experience with tremendous depth in restaurant and hotel technology and operations.

Mandy Yin is the Founder and Executive Chef of Sambal Shiok Laksa Bar in London. Mandy’s remarkable journey from a modest street food business to a respected and highly successful restaurateur not only showcases her exceptional culinary skills and determination but also highlights her talent for building a flourishing business.

Will Beckett is Co-Founder and CEO of Hawksmoor and has shaped Hawksmoor into one of the most admired restaurant brands in the UK. He is amongst the leaders selected to be part of the Hospitality Sector Council, which was assembled during the pandemic to support the reopening, recovery and resilience of the industry.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

