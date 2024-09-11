Olympic boxer Lewis Richardson opens new pedestrian crossing for Persimmon Homes

Olympian Lewis Richardson officially opened a new Toucan crossing in Colchester to help children walk to school safely.

Persimmon Homes Essex installed the cycle and pedestrian crossing in Berechurch Hall Road, close to their St Michael’s Place development, during the school summer holidays to minimise disruption.

This week they invited Team GB Olympic boxer Lewis Richardson to officially cut the ribbon yesterday alongside Essex County and Colchester City Council member Dave Harris and pupils from nearby St Michael’s School who will be using the crossing to get to class safely.

Persimmon Homes are building 153 new homes at St Michael’s Place including 46 for those in housing need locally. The crossing is part of the wider works being carried out by Persimmon Homes as part of their commitment to the community in Colchester.

Richard Hush, Managing Director of Persimmon Homes Essex, said: “We are delighted to have been able to open the crossing to coincide with the start of the new school term.

“We have worked in partnership with Essex County Council and Cllr Harris to ensure the children living at St Michael’s Place and neighbouring roads have a safe route to and from school. At Persimmon Homes we take great pride in building safe communities.”

Persimmon Homes is an official partner of Team GB and supported Lewis during his medal campaign in Paris this summer, where he won Team GB’s only boxing medal of the games when he took bronze in the men’s light middleweight category.

Lewis Richardson, who grew up in Colchester and regularly drives along Berechurch Hall Road, was asked to cut the ribbon along with the pupils and Cllr Harris.

Lewis said: “It was great to meet the children from St Michael’s Primary School today and see how they are using the new crossing to get to school safely each day.”

Cllr Dave Harris, Colchester City and Essex County Council member for the Berechurch area, said: “I am delighted that I have been able to work alongside Persimmon to see this vital crossing installed.

“We want to encourage families to walk to school wherever possible to promote healthier lifestyles, and to do that we must ensure that every child has a safe route to take.”

Gail Morgan, Head Teacher at St Michael’s Primary, said: “The school is happy and grateful that the children and families now have a safe place to cross Berechurch Hall Road, which is a particularly busy road near our school.

“Lots of our families live on the new Persimmon Homes development and this ensures their safety when making their journey to school each day. Our school has around 240 pupils currently plus a nursery, and we are glad their journey can now be a safe one.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

