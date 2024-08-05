Olivia Bowen removes tattoo chosen by her husband with Cynosure

TV personality Olivia Bowen visited Forza Private Clinic for her second session of Picosure Pro by Cynosure tattoo removal, to remove the cowgirl tattoo she got on MTV’s Just Tattoo Of Us in 2017 chosen by none other than her husband Alex!

Cynosure are leading manufacturers in aesthetic devices – PicoSure Pro is their latest revolution in gold standard lasers and is the safest, fastest and most effective way to remove tattoos, which is exactly why Olivia went with Cynosure to undergo her tattoo removal.

Forza Private Clinic’s Lead Pico Therapist, Melissa Goddard, says; “At Forza Private Clinic, we’re excited to help Olivia Bowen with her tattoo removal using the cutting-edge PicoSure Pro laser at our prestigious Harley Street location. It’s a pleasure to provide Olivia with the exceptional care and advanced technology that we pride ourselves on.”

Cynosure’s PicoSure Pro device delivers 755nm energy in very fast pulses of light in Picoseconds; a picosecond is a unit of time which is a trillionth of a second, to effectively shatter tattoo pigments into smaller particles. The pulses of laser light are so quick, that it spares the skin from high thermal damage while optimally targeting unwanted pigment, wrinkles, acne scars and pores with less downtime than traditional lasers, Olivia says “It’s really not that bad!”

