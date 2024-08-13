NYC’s Tedd Patterson and The Illustrious Blacks collaborate delivering an energy fuelled sure fire LGBTQ+ House anthem ‘Let The Music Set You Free’

Tedd Patterson is a name synonymous with quality house music who continues to push musical boundaries with his unique production and sound.

Currently riding high and headlining some of the world’s most innovative and underground clubs around the world, this NYC based house music originator and LGBTQ+ ambassador drops the brand new queer house anthem ‘Let The Music Set You Free’ on SoSure Music from 9th August.

Following on from his recent 2024 club drop ‘Piece of Me’ (featuring Inaya Day), this new release is a collaboration with the The Illustrious Blacks. The married mega duo consisting of Manchild and Monstah Black are self-proclaimed Afro-Electro-Disco-Space-Punks; some of hottest property on the scene bringing a vivid sound and style to their music and performances.

‘Let The Music Set You Free’ has all the elements you would expect from a NYC house drop, featuring Tedd’s signature driving beats, bright synth layers and bursting with pace and peak time energy. The Illustrious Blacks layer their playful, fun, feel good, and vivacious lyrics over the beat to complete a track that you makes you move.

As a DJ, Tedd is now an official bona fide resident at Ladyfag’s Battle Hymn party in NYC, often in rotation at Brooklyn’s House Of Yes and takes on regular guest appearances around the world for the likes of the Horse Meat Disco family and Defected’s international glamour showcase Glitterbox. Tedd also has strong roots in house, well known for his DJ performances at New York’s Cielo where he had a 13 year residency, in addition to also being a central part in the legendary The Magic Sessions, alongside Louie Vega and Tony Humphries.

As a producer and remixer, Tedd has made equally impactful appearances on celebrated, taste making labels including Strictly Rhythm, Nervous, Defected, Stereo, Junior Boys Own, Unquantize and Rekids. His latest studio projects include collaborations with Joi Cardwell, Danism + Train and Ultra Nate.

