NORWICH IT SECURITY FIRM DOUBLES WORKFORCE AND BOOSTS CLIENT BASE WITH INSIGHTS FROM LEADERSHIP COURSE

Idenfo, a Norwich-based IT security firm, has boosted its client base and doubled its workforce thanks to strategic insights gained through the Help to Grow: Management Course.

Co-founded in 2019 by Antony Bellingall, Idenfo began as a consultancy for the financial and professional services sectors, supporting businesses with IT security compliance. Since then, the company has rapidly evolved, establishing itself as a key player in the IT security and fintech sectors. Alongside its Norwich HQ, it also has offices in Karachi and Dubai.

As Idenfo began to turn a profit, Antony recognised that a more structured business strategy would be crucial to scaling the company’s operations and innovative technology. Faced with this challenge, Antony enrolled in the 12-week Help to Grow: Management Course, delivered by Norwich Business School. The course is designed specifically to support SMEs by providing knowledge and skills in areas such as strategic marketing, digital transformation and leadership.

The course’s practical insights into marketing and technology alignment helped Antony refine Idenfo’s approach to reach new financial institutions within the UK and globally, while also improving overall client engagement. This contributed to Idenfo’s expansion, with its client base growing from 70 to 850 and its workforce doubling from 80 to 160 employees.

Antony Bellingall, co-founder of Idenfo, said: “The Help to Grow: Management Course truly transformed how I approached my business. Before the course, I was grappling with how to expand Idenfo’s reach and align our tech with market needs. The insights I gained were practical and immediately applicable, helping us to significantly boost our client base. We also doubled our team, which was crucial to managing the increased demand and continuing to deliver top-notch service.

“The Help to Grow: Management Course isn’t just about theory – it provided actionable steps that made a real difference in my day-to-day operations and long-term planning. The growth we have seen is testament to the value of the course.”

Looking ahead, Antony is focused on further solidifying Idenfo’s position as a leader in the IT security and fintech sector. This includes plans to expand the company’s services to address emerging threats for financial services firms and investing in innovative technologies. This will enhance the company’s anti money laundering offerings, particularly through name screening and hologram detection. He is also exploring opportunities for strategic partnerships to broaden Idenfo’s reach in the global market.

Flora Hamilton, executive director, Small Business Charter, added: “Antony’s journey with Idenfo is a fantastic example of how the Help to Grow: Management Course can help business owners achieve sustainable growth. Antony’s success, which has included a significant increase in clients and a doubling of his workforce, shows how the course can directly contribute to positive change across businesses operations.

“With the support of SME-focused subject experts at Small Business Charter business schools, a 1-2-1 business mentor, and a small group of peers, leaders like Antony develop the knowledge and confidence to tackle the leadership and business challenges they face. The growth and achievements of Idenfo demonstrate the real-world value that this course brings to business owners working hard to build resilient, innovative and productive businesses.”

Business leaders can find out more about the Help to Grow: Management Course and sign up for the course in their area by visiting: www.smallbusinesscharter.org/help-to-grow-management.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

