Next phase in development of Harlow transport interchange gains approval

Harlow Council has been granted planning permission for the change of use of Post Office Road car park to a temporary bus station, following approval at Wednesday’s (11 September) Development Management Committee.

The temporary arrangement will be in place for 18 months and allow for the redevelopment of the existing bus station into the new Sustainable Transport Interchange and Hub.

All existing services will continue to run for the duration of the relocation.

Once constructed, the temporary bus station will include:

8 bus bays with shelters

8 layover bays

New pedestrian pathways to provide safe and convenient access

New Sheffield cycle stands for 40 bicycles

New kiosk and waiting area at John Robson House

Improved lighting and CCTV provision

Widening of the car park entrance and exit to allow for bus movement

Post Office Road car park will be closed from Monday 14th October 2024 after which construction work, which will around 3 months, can begin.

Details of when the bus services will be relocated to the temporary arrangement will be published in the coming weeks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

