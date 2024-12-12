New rules in place to protect and enhance shopfronts across the town

A framework which sets out the rules to be followed by local businesses when designing or altering shopfronts has been adopted by Harlow Council following public consultation.

The Shopfront Design Guide Supplementary Planning Document (SPD), which aims to enhance the look of shopfronts across the town, was agreed by Cabinet last night (Tuesday 10 December).

The guidance is seen as being particularly important to developing the Town Centre of the future, as the extensive programme of regeneration to transform the area continues to gather pace.

However, it will also be used to protect the town’s more historic shopping areas such as Old Harlow’s high street, Bush Fair and The Stow, from developments that risk undermining their unique character.

The original draft document went out to public consultation in October and the responses received have resulted in minor amendments around the style of shutters and/or security glass that are to be used as part of designing shopfronts. This is all so that, across the town, shopfronts help to create and contribute to an attractive and welcoming atmosphere, even when stores are closed.

Now the SPD has been adopted by the council, it will become a material consideration when determining planning applications regarding shopfronts in the town centre and across the rest of Harlow. This means it should be used by developers and planning agents when submitting planning applications and will be used by planning officers at the council who are involved in the determination and enforcement of applications.

Commenting on the decision, Councillor Alastair Gunn, cabinet portfolio holder for garden town and planning, said:

“The purpose of this SPD is to address the current gap in design guidance on shopfronts and ensure that they positively contribute to the character of our town centre, neighbourhood centres and hatches, whether newly built in the future or existing. This is of particular importance us as we deliver on our missions to renew our neighbourhoods and rebuild our town; we need to make sure that any development maintains and protects the unique character of our communities, such as in Old Harlow, whilst enhancing our shopping areas.

“This document is only going to become more important as time goes on and the huge programme of regeneration, we have across the town centre continues to gather pace. An attractive and welcoming town centre is the aim and as we see new shops, restaurants and other venues coming to Harlow, we need to ensure designs are created in line with our own positive vision, and I am pleased to see the SPD being adopted.”

The SPD will work in line with the wider Harlow Local Development Plan (HLDP), which sets out a long-term planning vision for the district and guides future development across Harlow until 2033.

