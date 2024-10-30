New Colchester HQ for renewable energy management company

Renewable energy asset management company Bridge Wind Management (BRIDGE) has relocated its headquarters to the Lodge Park Business Centre in Colchester, Essex.

BRIDGE works with several of the world’s leading renewable energy operators and investors and this move will enable the company to enhance its operations and continue to serve its fast-growing client base.

“The facilities at Lodge Park are ideally suited to the way we work, offering a flexible high-quality base for our financial and commercial team, within easy reach of London and other main centres in the UK and further afield. It has been a seamless move Thanks to the onsite team, and we are sure it will be the perfect location from which to continue to drive the business forward” said Steve Read, Managing Director of BRIDGE.

For more information about Bridge Wind Management, please visit https://www.bridge-wind.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

