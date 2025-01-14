New CCTV cameras target antisocial behaviour

Two new CCTV cameras have been installed in Middleborough, looking at North Station Road in Colchester city centre, to help reduce antisocial behaviour (ASB) in the area.

The new state-of-the-art cameras, installed on December 22, feature pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) technology, providing a 360-degree view and high-definition zoom. These cameras will enhance monitoring to deter fly-tipping and other forms of anti-social behaviour or criminal activity, assisting the council and police in identifying and prosecuting offenders.

The council’s commercial arm, Colchester Amphora Trading, managed the installation and delivery, utilising previous deployments of CCTV and ultrafast broadband network across the city.

As of October 2024, Colchester saw a 7.1% reduction in anti-social behaviour (ASB), and the council, together with its partners, aims to continue this downward trend with the help of these cameras in specific locations.

Cllr Natalie Sommers, Portfolio Holder for Communities, Heritage, and Public Protection, said: “The addition of CCTV at North Station Road and Middleborough is a welcome tool for the council and its partners to resolve problems. The cameras will support the council’s Neighbourhood Wardens in focusing their patrols, preventing anti-social behaviour before it starts or helping to enforce if it does occur. Ensuring the safety of our residents remains our top priority, and this new camera is a valuable step to achieving that in this area.”

Cllr Mark Cory, Deputy Leader of the Council and Portfolio Holder for Resources, said: “CCTV has been evidenced to deter crime, aid in criminal investigations, enhance public safety, and provide valuable monitoring of public spaces in Colchester. The increased surveillance the cameras provide our 24/7 control room, which is also used by the Police, will help reduce anti-social behaviour in this area by deterring offenders, aiding in real-time monitoring and intervention, and providing evidence for subsequent enforcement. This work is something Colchester City Council is committed to and will continue to deliver on, ensuring greater safety for our residents and visitors.”

Several other projects and initiatives continue to be delivered in conjunction with the various partners in the Colchester Community Safety Partnership (CSP), including Essex Police.

The CSP helps coordinate efforts to address ASB across Colchester, and North Station Road is a focus area for the ongoing initiatives. During Antisocial Behaviour Awareness Week in November 2024, joint patrols were conducted by the council’s Neighbourhood Wardens and Essex Police, leading to the identification and subsequent arrest of a wanted individual found in the area, removal of abandoned vehicles, clampdowns on unauthorised vehicles and the removal of offensive graffiti. Read more about Antisocial Behaviour Awareness Week here.

If you experience any antisocial behaviour, you can report it online here or contact the Police on 999 for emergencies, or 101 for non-emergencies.

