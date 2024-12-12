National Highways partners with The Tree Council to support up to 40 community projects

National Highways is partnering with The Tree Council to support multiple community projects by donating thousands of trees to charities, local communities and heritage and wildlife sites across the UK to benefit biodiversity.

Up to 40 tree planting projects are being delivered this year to help meet the target of growing and planting three million trees across England by 2030.

National Highways’ partnership with The Tree Council will see three million trees established in locations where they will thrive and provide the most benefit for biodiversity, carbon and communities. Up to 600,000 native trees will be donated annually from a variety of species.

WOODRUSH PRESS RELEASE2

National Highways volunteers planting trees at Woodrush High School, Birmingham.

Stephen Elderkin, Director of Environmental Sustainability at National Highways, said:

“The positive impact of trees and green spaces on both the environment and the communities surrounding them is clear to see, so I’m proud to work with The Tree Council in planting three million trees across England.

“It’s great to see the trees starting to go into the ground this planting season, helping demonstrate how nature as well as landowners, communities and organisations benefit from low carbon initiatives.”

Trees will be given to a variety of projects and organisations, including the community planting project at Bell Hill Recreation Ground in Petersfield, Hampshire. This will support the planting of a hedgerow buffer around a family play area, creating safe spaces for the local community to enjoy, while also diversifying tree species.

Volunteers preparing the ground to plant trees – Woodrush Highschool

The Tree Council Planting Programme team at Woodrush High School, Birmingham.

Sara Lom, CEO of The Tree Council, said:

“In National Tree Week, the UK’s biggest celebration of trees, we’re delighted to launch this new three-million-tree partnership with National Highways, bringing trees into even more people’s lives across the country.

“The partnership supports community volunteers, conservation charities, local authorities and landowners to establish trees, orchards and hedgerows in urban and rural locations, capturing carbon, providing homes for precious wildlife and lifting our spirits. What a great way to mark the start of the tree planting season!”

The trees have all been grown by Greenwood Plants, near Arundel.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

