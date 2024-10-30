MUSICAL COMEDY MURDER FOR TWO TO PLAY COLCHESTER NEXT WEEK TO CELEBRATE HALLOWEEN

A brand new production of the hit comedy musical Murder For Two tours to Colchester’s Mercury Theatre to bring mystery, mayhem and murder just in time for Halloween on 29 & 30 October.

Written by Kellen Blair and Joe Kinosian and Directed by Caroline Leslie, with live music from a shared piano, and side splitting entertainment, Murder for Two will keep you guessing until the final note. Get your tickets now for an evening of non-stop hilarity.

When the body of an acclaimed novelist is discovered at his birthday party, all the guests fall under suspicion. Can local police officer and wannabe Detective, Marcus, solve the mystery before the experts arrive?

In this anarchic production one actor investigates the crime, whilst the other plays all the suspects! And they both play the piano throughout! Murder For Two had its World Premiere Production in May, 2011, which was extended 4 times and ran for more than 6 months. Kinosian and Blair were recognized with a 2011 Joseph Jefferson Award for Best New Musical. It has been performed in Japan, South Korea, China, Argentina, Brazil and the UK.

The show is being produced by The Theatre Chipping Norton, and is directed by Caroline Leslie.

Director Caroline Leslie said, “I made the mistake of first reading Murder for Two on public transport. Within the first page I was snorting with laughter and drawing some odd looks. This whip-smart, delight of a piece immediately made me want to direct it, not least to take on the crazy but glorious challenge of staging a large cast murder mystery musical with only two actors and one piano! What I really loved was the playfulness of characterisation, the clever parody and endless possibility for mischief within the play. The production design draws on a comic take on the genre of murder mysteries and the setting of rural New England. Audiences can expect music, mayhem and murder and a very healthy dose of laughter.”

Chipping Norton Theatre is an ambitious and furiously busy theatre, cinema and arts centre in the Cotswolds, welcoming over 55,000 people a year to a town of little over 7,000. Winner of The Stage award for Outstanding Contribution to Regional Theatre, Chippy Theatre is one of the smallest producing houses in the country, making 3 or more productions each year for local and national touring audiences. Recent tours and transfers include Skylight by David Hare (National Tour), The Island by Athol Fugard (tour and Southwark Playhouse), The Kreutzer Sonata (Arcola Theatre transfer) and The Rise and Fall of Little Voice (Greenwich Theatre transfer).

Running Time: 120 mins (inc interval) | Suitable for ages 12+

