Mistley Rugby Players Bowled Over By Sports Fund Help

Budding Maro Itojes and Alex Matthews in Mistley have been given a boost towards achieving their dream thanks to a new sports fund backed by former England cricketer Darren Gough.

The £100,000 Gigaclear Rural Sports Club Fund aims to support teams based in rural communities across the broadband company’s full fibre network, which spans 26 counties.

Thanks to the fund, Mistley RUFC has been able to purchase four post protectors for the current season.

The club’s 1st XV Captain, Drew Whittock, said: “The new post protectors will provide a much greater level of protection for our youth, ladies’ and men’s players. Player safety is paramount and the quality of this new equipment means they will be in use for many seasons to come. We are glad to have been able to benefit from Gigaclear’s Rural Sports Club Fund and we look forward to continuing this partnership into the future.”

Fund ambassador Darren Gough said: “Since launching the fund, it has gone from strength to strength, providing valuable support where it is needed most. It’s great to see so much kit and equipment being sent out to rural sports clubs such as Mistley RUFC. I believe it will help make a difference to players now and to the rural sports teams of the future.”

The community club, which was established in 1983, play their matches at Furze Hill Playing Fields, in Mistley. As well as its senior teams, the club boasts a large and successful youth section.

More than 3,300 homes and businesses in Mistley and neighbouring Manningtree are now able to access Gigaclear’s full fibre broadband offering ultrafast speeds up to 900Mbps.

