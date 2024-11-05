Mid and South Essex NHS Encourages Vulnerable People To Get Their Winter Vaccinations

Mid and South Essex NHS is encouraging people eligible for flu and COVID-19 vaccinations to come forward and get vaccinated this winter. Some residents may not realise they are entitled to the vaccinations.

Felicity, 44, from Westcliffe-on-Sea is taking up the opportunity to have her free winter vaccinations for the first time as she has recently been diagnosed as coeliac. Here’s her story:

“I usually have the flu jab every year via my employer. I’m a frontline worker constantly meeting families, so it’s vital that I stay fit for work and don’t get infected. Plus, I don’t want to spread the flu to the people I meet in my job.

“A few months ago, I was diagnosed with coeliac disease. As someone with an autoimmune issue I was told that I would be able to have both the flu and COVID-19 vaccinations free on the NHS to give me more protection in the winter months.

“For me the benefits of having both vaccinations are knowing that if I do catch the flu or COVID-19 then the impacts will not be as severe. I feel that I’m more protected in the job I do. I’ll have less time off due to illness, which means I can continue helping people. Because I feel protected, I worry less about catching the flu or COVID-19.”

If you are eligible, you can get the flu vaccine for free from your GP or your local pharmacy. For those aged under 65, eligibility includes certain long-term health conditions, living in a care home, a carer for an older or disabled person, or live with someone with a weakened immune system. If you are pregnant, you can also speak to your midwife about your options.

For more information on the vaccinations available this winter, please visit NHS Mid and South Essex’s Winter Health Hub Vaccination page: www.midandsouthessex.ics.nhs.uk/health/vaccination.

