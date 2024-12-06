Mid and South Essex Integrated Care Partnership meeting on Wednesday 11 December

Mid and South Essex Integrated Care Partnership will hold its next meeting on Wednesday 11 December 2024.

The meeting will be hosted from 1.30pm to 4pm in Council Chambers, Civic Centre, Duke Street, Chelmsford, Essex, CM1 1JE.

Anyone who would like to attend should register on the Mid and South Essex Integrated Care System website: https://www.midandsouthessex.ics.nhs.uk/events/integrated-care-partnership-icp-december-2024/

The Integrated Care Partnership (ICP) is a statutory committee that brings together a full range of partners including local authorities and voluntary and community organisations. The committee is responsible for producing an integrated care strategy on how to meet the health and wellbeing needs of the population and plays a central role at system level in tackling health inequalities.

The meeting is held as a meeting in public, and members of the public are welcome to attend and listen. While there isn’t an opportunity to comment or ask questions during the meeting, the public can submit questions in advance, which the committee will endeavour to answer during the meeting. Where appropriate, any questions not answered will be responded to separately outside of the meeting.

Questions should be submitted at least three working days prior to the meeting. All questions must be related to agenda items and should be submitted in writing by post or email to:

· Post: NHS Mid and South Essex ICB, PO BOX 6483, Basildon SS14 0UG

· Email: [email protected]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

