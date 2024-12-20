Marie Curie releases new version of Twas the Night Before Christmas, narrated by Nichola McAuliffe

Olivier Award winning actress Nichola McAuliffe has joined forces with the UK’s leading end of life charity Marie Curie to release a new version of the classic festive poem, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas by Clement Clarke Moore.

The famous poem, originally about a visit from Santa Claus, was revised by poet Molly Case who is also a palliative care nurse. It is inspired by the real life story of Stephen from Belfast and his sister Lucia, who are visited by a Marie Curie Nurse in their time of need.

It was commissioned by Marie Curie to highlight the expert end of life care and support that its Nurses, Healthcare Assistants and other frontline staff provide, both at Christmas and all year round.

In the film the poem’s verses are interspersed with festive illustrations bringing all that Marie Curie does to life. They include a chef cooking up Christmas treats for patients, a gift left on Stephen’s pillow by nurses as a healthcare assistant plays carols, and people taking part in art therapy classes by the support and wellbeing team.

Jacquie Belshaw, a Ward Sister at the Marie Curie Belfast hospice who looked after Stephen who features in the poem, said, “Everyone is familiar with ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas. It’s wonderful to see it turned on its head to demonstrate that Christmas can be a difficult and overwhelming time for families experiencing dying, death or bereavement. But with the support and expert care of Marie Curie Nurses like myself, as well as our many doctors, healthcare assistants, bereavement counsellors and volunteer companions, it can still be filled with moments of joy. Whether people are being cared for at home or in a hospice, we want to ensure that no one spends their last Christmas in unnecessary pain and alone.”

Marie Curie operates every day of the year, providing expert end of life care and support in people’s homes, in its hospices and over the phone. Its free Information & Support helpline is open throughout Christmas and the new year for anyone who is affected by dying, death and bereavement.

Nichola McAuliffe is famed for her stage work, TV shows including The English, Surgical Spirit, EastEnders and Doctor Who, and films including Living and Tomorrow Never Dies, in which she was the voice of James Bond’s BMW. She has been a supporter of Marie Curie for many years, and reads the reimagined poem in a poignant short film, available to watch now on YouTube.

Actor and Marie Curie supporter, Nichola McAuliffe, said, “I’ve always been fond of this poem, so it’s been wonderful to narrate this beautiful adaptation. It perfectly encapsulates everything I admire about Marie Curie and its wonderful teams who strive endlessly to give its patients as good a Christmas as possible. A Marie Curie Nurse can get you to the point where you’re not scared; where you can say all the things you need to say. Their care is a gift, and they deserve all the support we can give them.”

