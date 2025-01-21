Major opportunity for everyone to shape the future of Colchester city centre

A once-in-a-lifetime chance is on offer for every resident to shape the future of Colchester as plans for the multi-million-pound regeneration of the St Botolph’s Quarter are put to the public.

Business and residents will have the chance to have their say on this groundbreaking project, which is one of the most significant initiatives the city centre has seen in over 100 years.

Engagement with local businesses and community groups began in November 2024, and now Team Colchester – a partnership between Colchester City and Essex County Council – is thrilled to launch the public consultation on the St Botolph’s Quarter redevelopment.

The public is invited to participate in the consultation, which includes an online survey and an in-person event, to help shape this once-in-a-generation opportunity.

The St Botolph’s Quarter project, backed by £7 million from the Government, marks a significant step in Colchester’s revitalisation.

The proposals envision redevelopment of Britannia Car Park and the surrounding area, contributing to the city’s growth and renewal.

The scheme will also transform the area around the former bus depot, which is becoming the new Digital Forum, while also enhancing the historic St Botolph’s Priory.

Key features of the redevelopment include:

A new public square behind Colchester Town Station, designed to offer a warm welcome to visitors arriving by trains and to create a vibrant space for events, including markets.

A new, direct entrance and exit ramp from Colchester Town Station, leading directly to the new public square. Discussions are also underway to increase train services to meet the expected growth in demand.

A new walking route connecting the train station to the Priory, including access to a previously inaccessible section of the Roman Wall, extending to Colchester Castle.

Revitalised ground at St Botolph’s Priory, bringing the structure into Colchester’s rich heritage offering.

The project complements the £12 million St Botolph’s Circus development set to begin in 2026, marking a period of ambitious renewal in Colchester.

Cllr Kevin Bentley, Leader of Essex County Council, said: “Team Colchester is committed to ensuring that this transformation reflects the aspirations and needs of our community. This project is not only about improving our city’s infrastructure, but also enhancing the visitor experience, supporting local businesses, and celebrating our heritage. We want to hear from everyone – residents, businesses, and visitors – so we can make the biggest changes to our city centre in over 100 years.”

The St Botolph’s Quarter proposal was informed by a Masterplan shaped by the views of over 2,000 local people, making it a reflection of the community’s needs and priorities. The public consultation is an opportunity for everyone to engage with the plans and share their thoughts before the formal planning application is submitted in Spring 2025.

