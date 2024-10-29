Major independent residents survey about Harlow Council to be launched

Harlow Council has employed specialist research company Yonder Data Solutions to find out residents’ views on the council and their priorities as part of the council’s mission to deliver high-performing services.

The company, which carried out the survey last year and has conducted resident polls for the Local Government Association and surveys for other councils, is interviewing residents by telephone. Researchers will never ask for bank details or personal information such as names or addresses.

Specialist independent surveys are important in gaining reliable data which provides an accurate view of how residents in the town feel. The survey is due to start this week.

The council is urging residents to take part in the survey if they are contacted. The data is used to help inform decisions on the council’s budget, its priorities, and its Corporate Plan.

Councillor Dan Swords, Leader of Harlow Council, said:

“Harlow Council is on a mission to deliver high-performing services and focus on what matters most to you. The survey last year helped to shape our corporate plan, our budget and the six missions we are focussed on. Your say really does matter and I strongly encourage, if you are contacted, to feedback your honest views. If you feel that the council does not listen to you, this is your chance to change that.

“Our performance continues to improve every month, and we are in a very strong financial position. But we want to go much further and truly transform our town for the better. Harlow Council has not done enough over the years to listen to your views and that is why we are taking this comprehensive action once again to continue giving you your say every year.”

The telephone survey includes several questions which are used nationally to compare performance between councils. The survey will find out:

Satisfaction with the local area as a place to live

Satisfaction with the way the council runs things

Views on value for money

How well informed the council keeps residents

Community safety

Trust in the council

Satisfaction with individual services

The survey will also find out more about:

What issues are important to residents

What communication methods residents use and their preferred methods

What information residents want and readership of the council’s magazine Harlow Times

