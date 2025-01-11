London Stansted appoint EDF Renewables as new solar farm partner

London Stansted has appointed EDF Renewables UK to construct and operate the airport’s new solar farm.

The 14.3MW solar farm, the first of its kind at a London airport, will be on land already owned by Stansted immediately to the east of the airport at High House Farm.

The development is designed to meet the airport’s current and increasing electricity demands, including from the growing use of electric vehicles, and will support its commitment to make operations net zero carbon by no later than 2038.

The output of the farm at its peak, on the sunniest days of the year, will provide the equivalent energy consumed by around 6,000 homes, a similar number of households to the town of Saffron Walden.

The project will also include the enhancement of biodiversity on site and the implementation of additional screening measures, such as the planting of over 50 new Willow and Field Maple trees, hedgerow reinstatement and 750 metres of new hedgerows plus a 19 hectare wildflower meadow.

Work on the construction of the solar farm is due to begin in early 2025.

Mike Hardaker, London Stansted’s Chief Asset & Development Officer, said:

“We are delighted to announce EDF Renewables UK as our partner for the development and operation of our 14.3MW solar farm, the first of its kind at any airport in the South-East of England.

“London Stansted has a long and proud track record of sustainable development, and a commitment to deliver the airport’s future growth in the most responsible way possible. The airport was awarded Level 3+ carbon neutral status in 2018 in recognition of our extensive work to reduce and offset carbon emissions, and the addition of the solar farm will enable us to build on our achievements and drive forward our pledge to make our operations net zero carbon by 2038.

“The development will see the airport generating its own renewable electricity on-site, connecting directly to our own private network, increasing the security of energy supply while at the same time freeing up renewable energy we currently purchase for others to use elsewhere on the grid.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

