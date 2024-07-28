Local swim school extends water safety tour to reach more children

Puddle Ducks Chelmsford & North East London, a local baby and child swim school, has extended its water safety tour to reach even more children this summer.

Their first water safety presentation took place in June at Perryfields Infant School and after making such a splash with the local children, extended their tours throughout July to Kelvedon Hatch Community Primary School, The Cathedral School in Chelmsford and Roxwell C of E Primary School.

The extension of the tour has seen owner of Puddle Ducks Chelmsford & North East London Maria Gray, alongside Puddle the Duck, deliver their important water safety message to more than 400 children, perfectly timed at the start of the school summer holidays.

The initiative aims to promote water safety to the local community throughout the year, but especially providing education during the summer months, a time in the UK when deaths by drowning hit their peak, particularly throughout July. Drowning is also amongst the 10 leading causes of death for children, making raising awareness of water safety imperative for Puddle Ducks Chelmsford & North East London.

Maria commented: “The talks are designed to keep the children fully engaged, with interactive elements that are both educational and fun. We are delighted to have been able to reach even more of our local children and get out into the community to spread the importance of being safe in and around water, especially during summer”.

Paul Richardson, PE Co-ordinator at The Cathedral School, Chelmsford commented: “We were delighted to welcome Puddle Ducks into our school as part of their water safety tour. It’s reassuring to know the children head into the holidays with more knowledge on how to stay safe this summer”.

If you want to know more about Puddle Ducks Chelmsford & Northeast, visit https://www.puddleducks.com/local-teams/chelmsford-north-east-london or call 01245 981000

