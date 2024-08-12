Local families encouraged to get outdoors and explore with fun events

With the summer holidays in full swing, local communities were welcomed to the first of a series of events in Essex to celebrate National Playday (7th August) this past weekend.

As part of its second annual playmaking campaign, Redrow Eastern encouraged local families to get outside, play and explore with events at its developments The Mulberries, in Witham, and Millview Park, in Bocking.

Open to both Redrow residents and the wider community, attendees were able to make the most of refreshments, including free packed lunches for children, and fun games. The focus of Redrow’s events was on nature, so Redrow partnered with animal experts Eden Oasis and Exotic Explorers who hosted talks and workshops for families about animals and wildlife.

For anyone who missed out, Redrow Eastern’s next event in Essex is at its Blossom Park development in Ingatestone on Saturday 17th August, between 10am and 2pm. It will similarly include refreshments, free packed lunches and nature-based activities.

