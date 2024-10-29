Local Crisp Manufacturer, Fairfields Farm, Wins The Great British Food Awards For East Anglia With Its New Prawn Cocktail Flavour

Essex-based artisan crisp manufacturer, Fairfields Farm, is delighted to announce that it has won the East Anglia Region award at The Great British Food Awards 2024 for its Prawn Cocktail flavour. Based in Wormingford, the multi-award-winning crisp producer expanded its product range in May 2024, with the introduction of its new prawn cocktail seasoning. The launch was inspired by growing consumer demand for classic and nostalgic flavours, a trend that Fairfields Farm has embraced with remarkable success.

Fairfields Farm’s Prawn Cocktail is one of eight flavours in the brand’s line-up, all of which are 100% vegan and gluten-free – a decision made in 2022 to ensure that all consumers can enjoy the crisps regardless of dietary restrictions. The Prawn Cocktail flavour has quickly become a customer favourite, crafted with a carefully curated blend of seasonings and spices, including tangy vinegar and sweet tomato. Each flavour is made using Fairfields Farm’s homegrown crisping potatoes, which are hand-cooked on-site using the farm’s renewable energy sources.

Robert Strathern, co-founder of Fairfields Farm, comments on the latest award win saying: “It is truly an honour to receive the East Anglia Region award at the Great British Food Awards. I’ve been eager to introduce a Prawn Cocktail flavour for a while now, and it’s amazing to see how much others love it too. With the growing demand for nostalgic flavours, we knew the time was right and the response has been incredible! This accolade not only recognises our new flavour but also the hard work and dedication of our entire team at Fairfields Farm, ensuring that we go about business in the right way, minimising our environmental impact where we can. It’s a collaborative effort and we are surrounded by the best people to create the best crisps out there!”

