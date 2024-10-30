LKQ Euro Car Parts branches donate £2,700 to support sports clubs across the East of England

The UK’s leading supplier of car parts and services that keep the country moving, LKQ Euro Car Parts, has donated £2,700 to local sports clubs across the East of England through four of its branches in the region so far in 2024.

The Community Branch Fund scheme was launched in 2023 to allow branches to access funds to donate to projects and charitable causes close to the hearts of their colleagues and communities.

The company’s Cambridge branch, for example, used its funding to support the local Blue Crest Football Academy, a club that coaches four- to 16-year-olds and has links to Peterborough FC. The club used the money to purchase new training equipment and winter coats for its teams.

And the local community’s effort to grow the valuable impact of sports continued across the region, with LKQ Euro Car Parts’ Shefford and Peterborough branches investing in football clubs and its Colchester Branch using funds for equipment for the Whitehall Gymnastics Club.

Jason Adams, manager at LKQ Euro Car Parts’ Cambridge branch said: “It’s great to see a strong push for community-focused sports coming through in the region’s use of the Community Branch Fund – one that we’re keen to continue practicing with the Cambridge branch’s support of the Blue Crest Football Academy. New equipment and coats will help the young teams at the club stay on the pitch whatever the weather.

“Supporting causes like these is central to the purpose of the Community Branch Fund: to create opportunities for our teams to give back to the local people our business relies on across the country.”

The donations form part of LKQ’s national Community Branch Fund, which has seen 78 branches nationwide deploying funds amounting to more than £37,000 so far in 2024. The money has boosted a huge range of charities and initiatives.

