Letter to the editor: check your hearing

Dear Editor,

The festive season is a time for connection and conversation, but for those with undiagnosed hearing loss, it can feel like a struggle to keep up. This Christmas, RNID is encouraging everyone to look out for the signs of hearing loss in themselves and their loved ones.

Do you notice someone turning the TV up louder than others prefer? Do they struggle to follow conversations in noisy places like pubs or restaurants, or frequently ask people to repeat what they’ve said? Perhaps they find it hard to hear on the phone, feel like others mumble, or have a partner who thinks they’re not listening. If any of these feel familiar, it might be time to check your hearing.

The good news is that it is very easy to look for the signs of hearing loss in yourself and loved ones and to do something about it. Taking our free simple check at rnid.org.uk can be the first step on your hearing journey. This Christmas, let’s keep everyone part of the conversation!

Sincerely,

Crystal Rolfe

Director of Health at RNID

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

