Leisure World Colchester and Aqua Springs is kicking off 2025 with an unbeatable combination of value and flexibility with its new Freedom to Move, Power to Be Well campaign. For a limited time, new members can take advantage of a no joining fee offer, valid until 6 February 2025, making it easier than ever to commit to a healthier lifestyle without upfront costs. Adding even more appeal, Leisure World is excited to introduce new multi-site memberships as a standard feature. With a new membership, members will enjoy access to multiple state-of-the-art fitness facilities, including gyms at Leisure World Colchester, Highwoods and Tiptree, and Colchester Sports Park. With facilities and options including the 1-mile cycle track at Colchester Sports Park, family cycling, Aqua Springs Spa, swimming laps in the fitness pool, personal training and access to 100+ group exercise classes there is a membership to suit all. The new memberships offer a range of tailored options designed to suit a variety of needs and lifestyles. Whether you’re an individual looking for personal fitness solutions, a student seeking affordable access, or a family aiming to stay active together, there’s a membership plan for everyone. This innovative new approach offers unparalleled flexibility, allowing members to choose when and where they work out, ensuring that their health and wellbeing journey can fit seamlessly into their busy schedules. These new options ensure that everyone, regardless of age, fitness level, or personal circumstances, can find a membership that aligns with their goals and lifestyle. Cllr Martin Goss, Portfolio Holder for Waste, Neighbourhoods and Leisure, said: “We’re thrilled to kick off 2025 with such exciting offers. Our new multi-site memberships provide unparalleled flexibility, ensuring that our members can access top-quality fitness services wherever they are. Whether you’re looking for a gym session, a swim, or a group fitness class, Leisure World is here to support your health and fitness journey, no matter your lifestyle or location. Join before the 6 February and pay no joining fee.” Join online today with code NY2025 / www.colchesterleisureworld.co.uk/membership

Independent housebuilder Dandara has been awarded an ‘Excellence Award’ from Premier Guarantee, one of the UK’s leading warranty providers, for its Oaklands development in Copford, Essex.

The development of two, three, four-bedroom and five homes won the ‘Quality Recognition Award’, which considers the quality of workmanship, site health and safety, exceptional management, and site presentation.

Each Excellence Award winner is selected from winners of Premier Guarantee’s monthly Quality Recognition Award (QRA), which is awarded to sites that have reached the highest standards and scores over a minimum six-month period. Sites are automatically judged by the Risk Management Surveyor during inspection visits according to a series of rigorous criteria including site management, health and safety, standard of workmanship and site tidiness.

Tony Jackson, Construction Director at Oaklands added: “At Dandara, we are dedicated to crafting the highest standard of homes and to be given recognition for our Oaklands development, is a credit to just how hard our team work. Having been accredited for our excellent quality demonstrates the dedication and commitment our team have in creating a new community in Copford. Well done to all those involved.”

The semi-detached and detached homes at the Oaklands feature open-plan living areas, high specification kitchens with integrated appliances and contemporary bathrooms that blend perfectly with the area’s natural beauty.

Oaklands is just a short drive to the historical city of Colchester and a short walk to the centre of Copford village. Copford offers peaceful and scenic rural living, in an area with vibrant scenes for shopping, dining and leisure activities.

There are also efficient travel links, with Chelmsford being less than 30 minutes away by car and routes into Central London, reachable in around 1 hour and 35 minutes.

Dandara has recently launched its homes from plan at Oaklands, where a selection of two, three, four and five detached and semi-detached homes are available. Prices start at £345,000 for a two bedroom semi-detached home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

