Lauren Mayberry announces March 2025 UK tour

Lauren Mayberry, the frontwoman for acclaimed electro-pop band CHVRCHES, today announces a UK tour for March 2025, in support of her eagerly awaited debut solo album, Vicious Creature, coming this December 6th on EMI Records.

The tour kicks off with a hometown show at the legendary Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow, before wrapping up at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire. Prior to the headline dates, Mayberry will join London Grammar for shows across the EU and UK starting this month before a major headline tour of North America in early 2025. See all tour dates below.

Lauren Mayberry tour dates 2024-25 – new dates in bold

EU/UK shows w/ London Grammar 2024

11/1/24 – Forest National – Brussels

11/3/24 – Ziggo Dome – Amsterdam

11/5/24 – Jahrhunderthalle – Frankfurt

11/7/24 – UFO Velodrom – Berlin

11/11/24 – Ovo Hydro – Glasgow, UK

11/12/24 – AO Arena – Manchester, UK

11/14/24 – The O2 – London, UK

North American headline tour 2025

1/28/25 – House of Blues – San Diego, CA

1/29/25 – Fillmore – San Francisco, CA

1/31/25 – Soundwell – Salt Lake City, UT

2/1/25 – Gothic – Denver, CO

2/2/25 – Granada Theater – Lawrence, KS

2/3/25 – Fine Line – Minneapolis, MN

2/5/25 – Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL

2/7/25 – Concert Hall – Toronto, ON

2/8/25 – Electric City – Buffalo, NY

2/9/25 – Newport Music Hall – Columbus, OH

2/11/25 – Royale – Boston, MA

2/13/25 – Webster Hall – New York, NY

2/14/25 – Empire Live – Albany, NY

2/17/25 – Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA

2/18/25 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC

2/20/25 – Masquerade – Hell – Atlanta, GA

2/21/25 – The Underground – Charlotte, NC

2/22/25 – The Mil at Cannery Hall – Nashville, TN

2/24/25 – White Oak Downstairs – Houston, TX

2/25/25 – Granada – Dallas, TX

2/26/25 – Emo’s – Austin, TX

2/28/25 – Crescent Ballroom – Phoenix, AZ

3/2/25 – The Belasco – Los Angeles, CA

UK headline tour 2025

3/20/25 – Barrowland Ballroom – Glasgow, UK

3/21/25 – La Belle Angele – Edinburgh, UK

3/23/25 – O2 Academy 2 – Birmingham, UK

3/24/25 – Academy 2 – Manchester, UK

3/25/25 – Brudenell Social Club – Leeds, UK

3/26/25 – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire – London, UK

UK Ticket Link

Vicious Creature is both a startling new era in Mayberry’s artistry, and the culmination of two decades of life in a band that came before. Across its songs, she writes about sexuality and empowerment from a profoundly personal perspective for the very first time, reconnecting with the icons of her youth (Tori Amos, Fiona Apple, PJ Harvey and Kathleen Hanna) as well as ‘90s British girl groups such as All Saints and Sugababes, whose music made a formative impact on her in the

