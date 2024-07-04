Larchwood Care Home enjoys ‘dancing together through the decades’ for Care Home Open Week 2024

Larchwood Care Home, run by HC-One, located in Braintree, Essex, welcomed visitors and guests from the local community to participate in this year’s Care Home Open Week celebrations from 24th – 30th June 2024, with HC-One’s main celebration events taking place during Care Home Open Weekend (28th – 30th June).

Residents and visitors enjoying Larchwood’s Open Day event

Larchwood Care Home was delighted to open its doors to celebrate Care Home Open Week with residents, colleagues, friends, family, and the wider community.

Care Home Open Week is a national event hosted by Championing Social Care, designed to connect care homes with their local communities. The week provided care homes with the opportunity to showcase their range of services, provide tours of their facilities, and highlight the activities that are offered to residents.

Residents and families enjoying Larchwood’s Open Day

The event is also a reminder to the homes’ neighbours that they are there if they need support.

HC-One’s chosen theme for this year’s Care Home Open Week was ‘dancing together through the decades’. Throughout the week, residents, colleagues, families, and friends enjoyed a variety of fun-filled activities culminating in an end-of-week celebration at the home.

Residents enjoying Larchwood’s Open Day event

On the 28th of June, Larchwood Care Home hosted a variety of fun-filled activities, entertainment, and refreshments throughout the day which were enjoyed by all, including a music and movement activity, a barbecue with a selection of salads and pastas, and live singer Daniel Fraser playing to the crowds. There was also a special visit from Essex Therapy Dogs. The day finished off with a raffle of some super hampers.

Larchwood Care Home was decorated especially for the occasion and the celebration was a chance for everyone to come together as a community, and to learn more about life at the care home.

Larchwood Open Day

Visitors enjoyed learning from colleagues in the home about what a rewarding career in care looks like. They also found out about opportunities for community engagement and about the volunteering roles on offer designed to support their local care community.

Donna Owen, Home Manager at HC-One’s Larchwood Care Home, said:

“We were delighted to be able to open the doors of Larchwood Care Home again to welcome in our local community and bring everyone together to celebrate Care Home Open Week 2024. Everyone had an amazing time.

“We are proud to support Braintree and the surrounding area, and our Open Week celebrations provided a great opportunity to reconnect with our local community and to support community engagement which is so important to our residents, colleagues, and the local area.

“The week was also a chance for us to showcase what life at our care home is like, share career and volunteering opportunities, and remind our local community that our kind care teams, and extensive facilities are here for them if they ever need support.”

