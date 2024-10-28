Katherine Ryan has been pictured taking her Halloween costume to the next level

Katherine Ryan has been pictured taking her Halloween costume to the next level this year – dressing up as a scarily giant Monster Munch.

Photos show the 41-year-old comedienne in a fluffy couture outfit inspired by the pickled onion-flavoured snacks, complete with a matching bag, bodysuit, and earrings.

Katherine headed out of her hotel in Central London with husband Bobby in tow, leaving the doormen stunned by the giant get-up.

With the bespoke fit measuring 130cm from toe-to-toe, the pair were then seen struggling to get her in the back of a black cab with passersby and partygoers in awe of her epic outfit.

After the star made headlines in 2023 dressed as a Giant Wotsit, this head-turning costume was created by Walkers Snacks to continue Katherine’s tradition of choosing a Halloween look inspired by her favourite snacks.

And the move marks the return of the ‘Scarily Giant Costumes’ [https://snackstumes.co.uk/], which launched last year and were a sell-out success, with fans taking to social media to beg for their return.

The limited-edition inflatable costumes are available in both ‘Giant Wotsit’ and ‘Giant Monster Munch’ varieties, including a sharing bag of the snack.

Wayne Newton from Walkers Snacks said: “After the incredible reaction to Katherine’s Giant Wotsit costume last year, she knew she wanted to take Halloween 2024 one step further.

“It’s been a lot of fun making this bespoke outfit a reality and it’s certainly one that’s turned heads.

“This bespoke piece was created especially for Katherine but those who want to dress up like their favourite snack and embrace their inner big kid can also get involved, with the return of our giant inflatable Halloween costumes.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

