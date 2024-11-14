Jo Malone CBE’s BBC Maestro Course “Think Like an Entrepreneur” Launches Today

BBC Maestro is thrilled to announce the launch of business leader and entrepreneur Jo Malone CBE’s course, empowering aspiring entrepreneurs to build their own brand empires.

Jo Malone CBE, renowned for her expertise in the fragrance and cosmetics industry, joins BBC Maestro’s online platform of world-class experts. Her course delves into the essentials of building a brand from scratch, marketing products, adapting to market changes, cultivating an entrepreneurial mindset, and leading a successful team.

In 2011, Jo launched her second company, Jo Loves, continuing her legacy of innovation in the luxury market. Awarded a CBE in 2018, Jo’s journey is unlike that of many luxury industry leaders. Her story began in a South London council house, leaving school at 15 to support her family. Through sheer determination, creativity, and resilience, she developed an entrepreneurial mindset that would carry her through numerous challenges. Despite facing poverty, mental health struggles, and cancer, Jo beat the odds to create a thriving business. Now, she’s ready to share her insights and hard-earned wisdom in her BBC Maestro course.

Bitesize lessons explore every step of building and marketing a brand, from the ground up. Whether you’re starting with nothing or stuck at the top of a struggling company, Jo’s course shows how anyone can succeed in business. Her approach proves that you don’t need a head start to build a brand empire admired around the globe—just the right guidance and grit.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Jo Malone CBE to BBC Maestro. Her grit, ambition, and imagination are the perfect recipe to lead aspiring entrepreneurs on the path to success. The invaluable advice in her online course provides the skills and mindset needed to build a brand empire of their own.”

– Michael Levine, CEO at BBC Maestro

Jo’s course is now live on bbcmaestro.com, joining a rich selection of in-depth courses beautifully filmed in 4K. BBC Maestro offers a unique opportunity to learn from the world’s greatest experts from any device, at home or on the go. Courses are available for £79 each or access all courses with an annual subscription for £120.

For more details and to enrol in Jo’s “Think Like an Entrepreneur” course, visit: https://www.bbcmaestro.com/courses/jo-malone-cbe/think-like-an-entrepreneur

