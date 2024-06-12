INTERIOR DESIGNERS GIVE A GLIMPSE INTO NEW ESSEX SHOW HOMES

Chelmsford-based Barratt and David Wilson Homes has teamed up with Artspace Interior Design to share the inspiration behind the new show homes at the housebuilder’s Great Dunmow Grange development in Dunmow.

Located off Blackwater Drive, near Hatfield Forest, the community has a selection of three and four bedroom homes available to buy, with prices starting from £399,995.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes has opened the doors to four fully furnished and decorated show homes at the development for property seekers to take a tour of and envision what the inside of their new home could look like.

These are the four bedroom Holden, five bedroom Moreton, and three bedroom Redgrave and Kingsville style homes.

Will Phair, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Eastern Counties, said: “Each of our properties at Barratt and David Wilson Homes are built to the highest standards using top quality materials.

“We like to take just as much pride in the interior designs as we do to our exteriors, and the new show homes at Great Dunmow Grange are no exception.”

Kate Letteriello, Managing Director at Artspace, has shared the details on why the four carefully crafted homes at Great Dunmow Grange are the perfect choice for those looking to make a move this year.

The Holden

The Holden is a four bedroom detached property which has been designed with families and upsizers in mind.

This stylish and spacious property includes a large lounge, a kitchen diner with French doors out to the garden, as well as a downstairs study, and four double bedrooms on the first floor.

Kate said: “This is a modern yet relaxed family show home created using a mix of sleek natural wooden furniture with accents of glass and black. A colour palette of varying shades of chalky blue give it a fresh and contemporary feel.”

The Moreton

The Moreton is a well-proportioned and airy five bedroom property which is the perfect option for families, or those looking for a home with plenty of room for guests and entertaining.

With five double bedrooms, as well as a bay-fronted lounge, a handy utility room and an open-plan kitchen, and French doors that lead out to the garden from the kitchen and lounge, there’s plenty of room for the whole family.

Kate said: “This is an upmarket, aspirational decoration scheme aimed at an older family. We went for a contemporary feel with clean lines, a neutral base with accents in charcoal and gold and rich colours to add interest.”

The Redgrave

The Redgrave is a bright, three bedroom property which is the perfect option for downsizers and growing families.

Complete with three bedrooms, two doubles and a single – one of which has an en suite, as well as a family kitchen diner, generous amount of storage space, and French doors off the kitchen – this property is perfect for couples and small families looking for a perfectly sized home.

Kate said: “This home has a fun and trendy scheme for a young creative couple. Quirky artwork with a loose colour palette of mixed bright colours and an eclectic mix of furniture completes the home.”

