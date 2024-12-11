Helpline emergency falls service gets set for winter

According to the North East Essex Health & Well Being Alliance, 50% of people older than 80 fall at least once a year.

It’s a statistic that Helpline 24/7, the falls ‘pick-up’ service for north Essex is all too familiar with – especially during the winter months when the Helpline team see a rapid increase in the number of alarms activated by an older person who has fallen in their home or garden.

Over 3,500 customers across north Essex rely on Helpline’s emergency alarm, response and monitoring service. The 24 hours-a-day, 365 days-a-year service, responds to and lifts hundreds of people each month who have experienced a fall in their home or garden.

Nicola Cable, Helpline Monitoring & Response Service Manager, said: “In winter, when it’s cold and damp, stiff joints or medical issues such as arthritis can be exacerbated and lead to an increased risk of falls.”

Helpline’s users are not exclusively older people. Some have a physical disability or suffer from a chronic condition such as epilepsy or arthritis or are recovering from illness. Other customers are simply concerned for their personal safety and security, if they are perhaps prone to falls or have a condition such as dementia.

On behalf of the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care Board (SNEEICB), Helpline is also delivering the North East Essex Falls Service. This provides the ambulance service with an alternative referral route to redirect 999 calls, for non-injured and minor injury fallers, to Helpline.

Cllr David King, Leader of Colchester City Council said: “With ambulance services under increasing pressure and hospital admissions at record levels, Helpline 24/7’s emergency falls pick-up service eases the pressure on NHS hospital and ambulance staff and delivers a quicker response time for fallers.

“Our work supporting the NHS is testament to the high standards and efficient delivery of our Helpline service and its dedicated team which has established such a strong reputation for quality amongst our users and health partners.”

Helpline 24/7 has been in operation across Colchester and north Essex for over 35 years and is run by Colchester Amphora Trading Ltd (CATL), a company wholly owned by Colchester City Council.

For anyone concerned about an older or vulnerable person living on their own in north Essex, Helpline 24/7 can provide the support and reassurance needed, including throughout the Christmas and New Year period.

To find out more about Helpline call 01206 769779 or visit: www.helpline247.co.uk

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

