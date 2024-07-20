Harlow green spaces awarded the coveted Green Flag Award

Today, Harlow Council is celebrating after once again receiving prestigious Green Flag Awards for Parndon Wood Nature Reserve, Harlow Town Park and Harlow Museum & Walled Gardens.

It is Parndon Wood’s 16th consecutive award, the Town Park’s ninth in a row and the Museum Garden’s fifth.

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

The Town Park and Harlow Museum Walled Gardens are maintained by council staff, staff from the council’s maintenance company HTS and local volunteers. Parndon Wood Nature Reserve is maintained by council staff and volunteers.

Councillor Nicky Purse, Cabinet Portfolio Holder for Environment and Sustainability, said:

“Well done to everyone involved in this fantastic achievement, it is a great accomplishment to continue achieving Green Flag Awards and reflects the high standards of care which goes into maintaining these green and open spaces.

“One of our priorities is to deliver high-performing council services. By meeting the Green Flag standards every year ensures that we are always improving these facilities and what they have to offer.

“My sincere thanks to everyone involved in achieving these awards – the staff, volunteers and HTS operatives – it’s because of you that we have reason to be so proud of our green spaces.”

