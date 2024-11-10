Harlow Council approves funding to do even more to transform the town

Harlow Council is to spend up to £2 million to further improve its services for residents and deliver even more to transform the town. The investment will not increase debt, borrowing or Council Tax.

Councillors approved the spending at last night’s (7 November) Full Council meeting.

The council has the flexibility, as set out by the government, to use capital receipts (money from selling assets) to fund revenue costs of transformation, regeneration and reform projects.

The funding will support the major transformation of the way the council works and delivers its missions and to ensure that the council continues to provide value for money for its residents. The money will be used for different projects such as:

Creating a welcoming renewed Town Centre.

Investing in new and existing estate infrastructure.

Helping sustainable growth and investment in the town.

Building the skills and education of future generations.

Strengthening engagement with the council for people of all ages and backgrounds.

Making council services better for residents.

Councillor Dan Swords, Leader of Harlow Council, said:

“We are embarking on a major transformation programme of how the council works for its residents and staff and the town is undergoing a major rebuild. This £2million is an investment to do even more to transform our town and deliver three of our key missions to rebuild our town, secure investment for Harlow’s future and deliver high-performing council services.

“The money is not coming from borrowing or rising council tax or from cutting services, but from unallocated capital receipts which are just sitting in the bank and have been for many years. This is now money which will be put to good use which will literally change our residents’ lives. It will be directed immediately towards transformation, regeneration and reform projects and will have an absolutely zero negative impact on the council’s finances. It is further evidence that this council is making the right decisions with its residents at its very heart.”

