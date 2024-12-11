Halstead homebuilder is finalist in award for inclusive design

Bellway’s inclusive approach to showhome design has been recognised at the EG Awards. The housebuilder was named as a finalist in the Inclusive Design Award category for its three-bedroom Thespian showhome at Oakfields Park in Halstead.

Bellway Essex commissioned Stanza Style Interiors to design the showhome with a brief to create a welcoming and calming environment for a young couple with an autistic child. They consulted the parent of a child with additional needs to help them develop their design, which included a sensory bedroom.

The EG Awards, which recognise excellence in the real estate sector, were announced at a gala ceremony held at Old Billingsgate in London at the end of November.

The Thespian showhome at Oakfields Park was also named Showhome of the Year at the Showhome Awards 2024 earlier this year.

Emma Hawkins, Sales Manager for Bellway Essex, said: “We are proud to be leading the way within the housebuilding industry in raising awareness of differing needs and promoting inclusion, and are absolutely thrilled at the response we have seen to the Thespian showhome at Oakfields Park.

“We are incredibly grateful to the interior designers at Stanza Style Interiors as they took our brief to consider the requirements of a child with special needs and ran with it – basing their wonderful design on detailed and insightful research which ensured it would meet the needs of the whole family.

“The standout feature is the underwater-themed bedroom with sensory area which has been carefully created to suit a neurodiverse young child by providing a nurturing and engaging environment which avoids overstimulation.

“But the whole home is a nurturing environment, with the living space styled in calm neutral shades, while the en suite main bedroom provides a peaceful retreat for parents and the second double bedroom offers a guest bedroom for grandparents, friends or relatives who might stay over to help with respite care.

“It is wonderful to have received this recognition from the judges of two industry awards, but even more wonderful is the reaction we have had from families visiting the showhome who have really appreciated our inclusive approach.”

Bellway Essex is building 80 homes at Oakfields Park, off Tidings Hill, with 52 homes for private sale and 28 affordable homes available for local people through low-cost rent or shared ownership.

More information is available at https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/essex/oakfields-park or by calling the sales team on 01787 540149.

