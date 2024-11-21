Group2Grow Peer Network Programme Returns to Essex in Spring 2025

Backing Essex Business is delighted to announce the return of the highly successful Group2Grow Peer Network Programme to Essex in Spring 2025. Building on previous achievements, the programme aims to bring together business owners from various industries to encourage collaboration, exchange knowledge, and develop new skills.

The Group2Grow peer groups bring together cohorts of business professionals to learn, grow, and solve common problems using each other’s knowledge and experience, with the support, guidance, and mentoring of an expert Business Coach.

Over 4 x 2 hour group sessions and 3 hours of individual 1:1 support sessions with an expert business coach, we will through discussion and discovery, uncover the challenges faced by your business and work together to find logical and practical solutions. Topics have ranged from: increasing sales, marketing, recruitment, leadership, and business resilience.

The programme, which originally started in 2021, has supported over 240 business leaders, created 223 jobs, safeguarded 36 jobs, helped 35 businesses to access funding, and assisted with the creation of 100 new products and services. The programme received excellent feedback from its participants, with many stating the programme really helped them gain focus on what was important for their business.

“Graham, who coached me, was actually my biggest cheerleader! It was great to have his experience as a business coach, because I don’t have that. I’m trained as a Speech and Language Therapist; I’ve had to learn how to manage a business and his experience really helped with that.”

— Amy Williams, Director, Castlepoint Independent Speech and Language Therapy

“I didn’t really know how to begin, what I needed to look out for and all the rest, so the sessions really helped me, having a mentor who I could ask questions. The end goal is building up the business so I can step away from my day job”

— Deepa Graham, owner, Deevorce Coaching

Applications are now open for the upcoming Group2Grow Programme, welcoming like-minded individuals from across Essex to participate. No matter where you are in your business journey, this programme provides a valuable chance to connect with peers, receive mentorship, and explore practical solutions.

If you are interested in joining the programme, find out more here: https://backingessexbusiness.co.uk/peer-groups or to see how Backing Essex Business can support your business, contact us today!

