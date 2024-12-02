Green light given for restoration work on Colchester’s Moot Hall ceiling

Colchester City Council’s Planning Committee has approved plans to begin critical restoration work on the Moot Hall’s iconic ceiling. The decision marks a significant step forward in safeguarding one of the city’s most treasured heritage spaces.

The Moot Hall, located within the Grade I listed Town Hall, has been closed to the public since early 2023 after structural assessments revealed the fibrous plaster ceiling posed a safety risk. With yesterday’s approval, work will now commence to repair and stabilise the ceiling, ensuring its preservation for future generations.

The Moot Hall is renowned for its high barrel-vault fibrous plaster ceiling, stained glass windows, and custom-built Norman and Beard organ. However, surveys carried out in 2023 uncovered critical issues, including deficiencies in the plaster’s support system, evidence of water damage and condensation, and structural weaknesses exacerbated by age, debris buildup, and added loads from fixtures.

The approved works will require some interventions that will cause minimal harm to the existing historical ceiling fabric. A comprehensive restoration plan will be implemented, including the installation of a new, independent secondary support grid to reinforce the ceiling without adding weight. Work will also be undertaken to clean and consolidate the original plaster panels, repair timber mouldings, and document all interventions for future records. Controlled access points will be created in the ceiling to enable thorough repairs. These will be carefully restored upon completion, ensuring minimal visual impact.

The restoration plans have been carefully designed to preserve the historic and aesthetic value of the Moot Hall, while ensuring modern safety standards. The Town Hall, built in 1898 by architect John Belcher, is a landmark of exceptional historical and architectural significance. The Moot Hall ceiling, with its ornate design and intricate plasterwork, is a central feature of this heritage.

Cllr David King, Leader of Colchester City Council, welcomed the Planning Committee’s decision: “This is a major milestone in our mission to preserve the Moot Hall as a vital part of Colchester’s history and heritage. The approved restoration will protect this stunning space, ensuring it remains a symbol of civic pride and a functional venue for years to come.”

The restoration will allow the Moot Hall to reopen as a premier venue for civic events, weddings, concerts, and private functions.

The works are scheduled to begin in December and are expected to take several months to complete. During this time, the remainder of the Town Hall will remain open for events and public use.

Colchester Town Hall is a centrepiece of the city’s Conservation Area and a Grade I listed building of exceptional architectural and historical interest. The Moot Hall’s ceiling exemplifies Victorian craftsmanship, using fibrous plaster technology to achieve a grand, decorative effect.

The restoration project reflects Colchester City Council’s commitment to preserving the city’s rich history while maintaining public safety and enhancing community spaces.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

