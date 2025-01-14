Greater Anglia tickets from just £3 as Great British Rail Sale gets underway

Rail passengers in East Anglia can benefit from cheaper tickets, at prices from as little as £3, with the Great British Rail Sale.

2025 marks 200 years of train travel and to celebrate this historic milestone passengers can get 50% off 2 million advance tickets in the UK.

The Great British Rail Sale is available for journeys across several UK train operators, including Greater Anglia, on selected routes.

Tickets must be purchased in advance of travel and are available for sale between 14 January and 20 January 2025 for travel between 17 January and 31 March. Tickets are available on a first come, first served basis.

Customers can save up to 50% on selected Advance and off-peak fares.

Example fares:

Southend Victoria to London Liverpool Street: £3

Norwich to London Liverpool Street: £6

Norwich to Ipswich: £3.50

Cambridge to London Liverpool Street: £4

Colchester to London Liverpool Street: £5

Chelmsford to Norwich: £4.50

The 50% discount can only be found on a selection of the cheapest Advance tickets and customers are advised to book online or via the Greater Anglia app, or by calling the Greater Anglia contact centre (0345 600 7245 option 2) where customers can purchase tickets without booking fees.

Children under 5 travel for free and under 15s travel for just £2 when travelling with an adult.

Martin Moran, Commercial Director, Greater Anglia, said:

“Travelling by train is cheaper than you think, and the Great British Rail Sale means people can travel for even less.

“There is so much to see and do in our region and whether it’s a trip to the city or coast, shopping or sightseeing, we are giving people more money to spend on having a great time by helping them save money on their train fare.”

Greater Anglia also has a range of great value fares which are available all year round, including GroupSave for people travelling in a group of three or more, a special London evening out fare for those staying overnight in the capital and a Club 50 discount for those aged 50 over.

For the best value fares, passengers should book in advance and the earlier customers book, the more they can save.

