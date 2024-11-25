Greater Anglia holds International Men’s Day event

On Tuesday 19 November, the train operator welcomed members of its workforce to its Norwich offices for an event that explored the importance of men’s mental and physical health, support networks, and the perceived stigma of seeking help.

The day consisted of interactive presentations and sessions from internal and external speakers.

External guests led sessions, including from Optima Health whose presentation highlighted the importance of good mental and physical health, and Airborne Fit, a company founded by former Paratrooper Luke Read who spoke about the value of positive mental health and physical training. Dan Somers from the charity, MANUP?, also hosted a session on the work they do to raise awareness of mental health in men.

Leaders from within Greater Anglia were also on hand and spoke to attendees about the company’s wellbeing handbook which contains lots of useful resources. Sessions about being financially aware and pensions were also hosted alongside additional safeguarding training. The company’s four network groups, “Ability” (disability and carers), “Affinity” (sex and sexuality), “Ethnicity & Culture”, and women’s group “UP!” all gave presentations about what they are achieving to make Greater Anglia a more inclusive place to work.

Greater Anglia’s Managing Director, Martin Beable, said:

“A large proportion of the Greater Anglia workforce is formed by men, and we care about their wellbeing, health, and future. It was therefore fantastic to host this event for our colleagues.

“It is so important to be open and discuss the importance of good physical and mental health. The sessions led by our external speakers were truly insightful and empowering.”

Over eighty Greater Anglia employees from a wide variety of roles, jobs, and locations across the region attended the event in Norwich, which was an opportunity to network with colleagues from different departments.

The International Men’s Day event was held as part of Greater Anglia’s wider diversity and inclusion strategy, which is aimed at making the company a great place to work.

