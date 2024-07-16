Going for gold! Chelmsford care home hosts sports day for local community

With the Olympics fast approaching, a local care home is limbering up for its very own sporting tournament.

On Saturday 27th July from 1pm-4pm, Care UK’s Manor Lodge on Manor Road will be bringing Paris to Chelmsford as it opens its doors to local people to enjoy their own version of the Games.

The event comes as Manor Lodge joins The Big Care UK Sports Day, which sees over 130 Care UK homes across the UK host sports days for the local community and showcase what life in a care home is really like.

Guests can soak up the sporting atmosphere and, for those daring to compete, have the chance to win their own gold medals with an afternoon of fun and games, including egg-and-spoon races, bean bag toss and water sponge races.

Visitors can also enjoy a traditional summer barbecue cooked by the home’s talented head chef, while listening to entertainment from a live singer, P J Davidson – sure to get the party started.

With fun for all the family, they’ll be a balloon artist, visitors can try their luck in a raffle, and a garden fete, including Tombola, face painting, Brick and Brack and craft stall.

Maggie Ziemianska, Home Manager at Manor Lodge, said: “We’re so excited to host our very own sports tournament, which promises to be a memorable day for everyone who comes along.

“Keeping fit is important for all ages, but exercise has many additional benefits for older people, from reducing the risk of falls to increasing wellbeing and confidence. Here at Manor Lodge, we know just how important physical activity is, so we always encourage residents to stay active – and hosting our very own sports day is the perfect way to do just that.

“We have some very competitive and skilled residents who have been warming up in preparation for some community competition. We can’t wait until kick-off!”

To find out more about The Big Care UK Sports Day, please visit: careuk.com/care-uk-sports-day

To find out more about Manor Lodge or to book your place on the event, please contact Customer Relations Manager Karla Smith, on 01245 960 903 or email karla.smith2@careuk.com

Manor Lodge is a modern care home which provides full-time residential, dementia nursing and short-term respite care. Designed to enable its residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the care home has its very own cinema and hair salon, and there is plenty of space both in and outdoors for relaxation and recreation.

