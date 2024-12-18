Get the care you need quicker: visit a pharmacy first

Local pharmacists are reminding residents about the benefits of visiting their pharmacy first to get help for their health.

There are 193[1] pharmacies across mid and south Essex, offering residents expert advice to help them manage a range of illnesses and give advice on medicines. Most of these pharmacies are also now offering ‘Pharmacy First’ services, which enable patients to receive care and treatment where necessary for minor illnesses and seven common health conditions, without needing a GP appointment.

The trend of visiting a pharmacy first for minor health concerns is growing, with around 3,000 people per month in mid and south Essex self-referring to community pharmacies. Over 2,000 people per month are being signposted to these services from GP practices.

Sofiea Azad, Clinical Pharmacist Lead in Doddinghurst, near Brentwood, is urging residents to use pharmacies as their first port of call for a range of services. She explains: “Your local pharmacy is more than just a place to pick up prescriptions – we’re here to offer expert advice and treatment for a range of common health concerns.”

She continued: “I deal with lots of issues on top of general help and advice. Not everyone knows that a pharmacist can discuss everything from mental health conditions to frailty. I can refer people to mental health services, weight management groups and diabetes support.”

As winter illnesses continue to rise, NHS Mid and South Essex has developed some top tips to inform residents on how best to use their local pharmacy.

If you’re dealing with a common cold, sore throat, or mild stomach troubles, start by visiting your local pharmacy.

Don’t sit on a problem. Consult a pharmacist early to prevent minor issues getting worse. If you start to feel under the weather, your local pharmacy is the best first stop for non-urgent concerns.

Pharmacists are experts in medicine and can offer invaluable advice on managing minor illnesses or can direct you to the most appropriate place if you need further medical help. Pharmacists can also provide certain prescription medicines without you needing to visit your GP surgery (exclusions apply)[2].

No appointment is usually required to get healthcare advice on symptoms like coughs, sore throats, headaches, or minor aches.

Free Oral Contraception (“the pill”) and emergency contraception (“Plan B”) are available from most pharmacies.

Some pharmacies also offer free blood pressure checks, as well as lifestyle services to support you to make healthier choices, quit smoking, or lose weight.

Many pharmacies in Essex are open during the evenings and on weekends.

Search for the full range of services available at your community pharmacy at https://www.nhs.uk/nhs-services/pharmacies/

Stephen, from Essex, accesses pharmacy support in the community. He has used the pharmacy for many healthcare services, including advice on medication, getting vaccinations, and asking for advice on minor health problems. He remarked: “The support received has been great. Their services include checking prescribed medications…[and] they can also suggest other medications that are suitable.”

He continued: “There is almost no waiting. The pharmacy is close to hand, and well qualified to support and advise.”

