Get ready for Harlow’s new free meal planning platform

A new online meal platform is set to launch in Harlow to help people plan, prepare and cook nutritious and affordable everyday meals.

From 13 January everyone who lives and works in Harlow will be able to sign-up for free to FiveDinners.com for 12 months, where every week they will receive a new meal plan, personalised to their own preferences with five delicious recipes and a single shopping list so they know exactly what to buy for their chosen meals.

Devised by TV chef and author Theo Michaels, FiveDinners is designed to help people eat more healthily, spend less money on food shopping and reduce food waste. The platform will offer members unlimited access to a range of affordable recipes, information and advice, tailored to suit their individual needs and tastes.

FiveDinners is available for free thanks to the support and funding of the Harlow Health and Wellbeing Partnership Board, which includes Harlow Council, Essex County Council, West Essex Health & Care Partnership and Rainbow Services (Harlow).

Welcoming the new platform, Harlow Council Councillor Danielle Brown, portfolio holder for Community and Wellbeing, said: “With the new year comes new resolutions, one of which we hope will be people choosing to eat more healthily, and to make this easier the Harlow Health and Wellbeing Partnership Board is funding free meal plans to take the hassle out of planning and preparing healthy, nutritious and affordable meals.

“As part of our mission to protect our communities we are looking at different ways to help our residents’ lead healthier lifestyles and improve their wellbeing. This new programme provides a great opportunity to do just that and offers so many other benefits such as cutting down on processed foods, reducing food waste and supporting healthy weight management while helping to save residents money on meals.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

