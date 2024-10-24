GB NEWS RADIO STORMS AHEAD OF TALK RADIO AS RECORD-BREAKING GROWTH CONTINUES

The audience of GB News Radio grew by a massive 54 per cent in the last 12 months – and has surged past Talk Radio for the first time.

Latest official RAJAR ratings, released today, show GB News Radio now boasts a weekly audience of 611,000.

That’s up 54 per cent year-on-year, and 18 per cent on the previous quarter.

Based on quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year comparisons, it means the People’s Channel is now Britain’s fastest growing radio brand in the UK.

In contrast, Talk Radio has an audience of 576,000, Times Radio has 557,000 listeners, and LBC News (London) has 434,000.

Total listening hours for GB News Radio are also up by 30% over the last 12 months to the highest level ever and also up by 19% compared with the previous quarter.

In contrast, Talk saw audiences decline by 17% year-on-year overall, driven by daytime losses, with breakfast listeners down by 15% and Julia Hartley-Brewer dropping 23%.

Core programming continues to show strong growth too, with average listening hours now ahead of established music stations such as KISS and Magic.

The RAJAR data shows GB News Radio growing across all times of the day.

It reveals:

*Listeners to Good Afternoon Britain – hosted by Emily Carver and Tom Harwood – UP by 95% over 12 months.

*Britain’s Newsroom, presented on weekday mornings by Bev Turner and Andrew Pierce, UP by 41%.

*The GB News Breakfast show, – hosted by Eamonn Holmes, Isabel Webster, Stephen Dixon, Anne Diamond and Ellie Costello – UP 40% year-on-year and the *The Martin Daubney Show up by 40%.

*And Patrick Christys Tonight also performed strongly with its audience UP 21%.

The new figures also show that the GB News Radio audience has become younger, with 85% of the audience in the 15-69 age bracket in the quarter, up from 78%.

Adult listeners aged between 15 and 44 have grown by 32% and those aged between 45 and 59 are up 25% quarter-on-quarter.

The biggest audience gain was 114% up for ABC1 men aged 50-59 and profile of male listeners overall went up from 55% to 63%.

In all, 60% of listeners were in the ABC1 profile, up from 58%, while 30% were in the AB social bracket.

GB News continues to heavily invest in technology and sports news bulletins on GB News Radio are now powered by AI.

GB News’ Editorial Director Michael Booker said: “Our army of viewers and listeners is growing at a phenomenal rate. This is another milestone moment in GB News’ continuing success story.

“To achieve the level of growth we have is remarkable and is down to the brilliant content our journalists produce, and the loyalty of our viewers and listeners. We look forward to welcoming more and more of them into the GB News family in the years ahead.”

