Freeport East puts Bathside Bay investment at heart of response to Government’s 2030 Clean Power ambition

Freeport East has highlighted the importance of the Bathside Bay port expansion project in Harwich as a top priority for enabling the Government to deliver on their ambitious 2030 objectives for Clean Power and offshore wind.

Freeport East held its latest Board meeting, and first under the new government, this week at RWE’s Galloper offshore windfarm office in Harwich, which sits within the Bathside Bay footprint.

Chief Executive, Steve Beel and executives from Hutchison Ports updated the Board on discussions relating to securing Government support for the anticipated private sector investments in the port and associated facilities. This would bring thousands of jobs and support the UK to remain internationally competitive in the offshore wind sector. In line with international experience of developing major new port facilities for the offshore wind sector, the Board agreed on the need for support from the Government alongside existing freeport status to ensure the project could now move forward as quickly as possible.

The Board also discussed wider developments at Freeport East, including the recent Harwich Innovation Cluster event and related projects in green hydrogen and clean fuel production involving firms including RWE, Haltermann Carless, Rux Energy and Firefly Green Fuels. Further afield, the Board discussed the progress of new facilities at Gateway 14 for inward investments from Assan Panel and Bauder, both of which recently secured planning permission and will shortly move into the construction phase.

The Board also reviewed latest progress on applications under the £800k Freeport East Clean Growth Fund and Skills & Innovation Fund and gave their approval to move forward with allocations in the coming weeks.

Mark Lemmon, Chair of Freeport East, said: “We know that the extensive capabilities of Bathside Bay will serve as an important catalyst in achieving the Government’s goal of generating 55 gigawatts of offshore wind power by 2030, thanks to its unique port capacities. As part of a wider ‘Clean Growth Zone’ at Freeport East that incorporates green hydrogen, cleaner aviation fuels and green manufacturing we are fully prepared to support the Government’s Net Zero agenda.”

Ivan Henderson, Deputy Leader of Tendring District Council and Freeport East Board member, said: “Bathside Bay is the top priority for Freeport East and Tendring District Council and is ‘shovel-ready’ to act as the key enabler for revitalising the economic fortunes of Harwich and the wider area. We look forward to working with the new Government to ensure the project best serves their national policy ambitions”

A key development within the Freeport East area, Bathside Bay is a green energy hub designed to support the growing offshore energy sector. Having been granted planning approval by the Tendring District Council in May 2024, the site is an expansion of existing port facilities and provides 120 hectares of storage and infrastructure for the offshore wind industry together with heavy duty quay provision and deep water access in one of the UK’s most sheltered natural harbours. With 1.4km of new quay in total, the ability to service multiple vessels at the same time provides extensive operating efficiencies for the offshore wind sector. All of the manufacturing, assembly and installation of offshore wind turbines can be achieved at pace and at scale at Bathside Bay and it is therefore excellently positioned to support the Government’s ambitious 2030 targets.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

