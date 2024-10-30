Free spooktacular maths events available for Essex families this October half-term

As part of Essex County Council’s Year of Numbers initiative, families are invited to participate in Halloween-themed maths activities at Essex Country Parks during the October half-term.

The Essex Year of Numbers is a £1.5 million initiative funded by Essex County Council and is designed to enhance numeracy skills and inspire a lifelong passion for learning among children and young people in Essex.

Running from Saturday 19th October until Sunday 3rd November 2024, children can embark on a Monster Mysteries trail, solving puzzles and counting creatures to uncover the ‘magic number’ needed to complete a spell and win exciting prizes such as an Explore Essex Explorer pass (worth £85) or Sky Ropes adventure voucher. The trail is available at parks including Belhus Woods, Cudmore Grove, Danbury, Great Notley, Thorndon, Weald Country Parks, and Cressing Temple Barns.

Councillor Tony Ball, Cabinet Member for Education Excellence, Lifelong Learning and Employability at Essex County Council said: “By integrating maths into fun activities and adventures for children, like the free Monster Mysteries trail this half term, we are hoping to spark a love for numbers amongst families this half term.”

“This is a fantastic opportunity for families to get outdoors and enjoy some Halloween fun, while also encouraging children to develop critical numerical skills in a relaxed environment.”

For more information on Essex County Council’s Monster Mysteries trail visit https://www.explore-essex.com/blog/halloween-country-parks.

