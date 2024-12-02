Flex your career by enrolling on ACL Essex’s Reflexology Diploma in Chelmsford

Adult education provider, ACL Essex, is offering a new reflexology course in Chelmsford. This course is ideal for those looking to expand their therapeutic practice.

This professional course takes people from the basic principles of anatomy to the hands-on techniques of reflexology. Once successfully completed learners will be qualified to practice.

Prospective learners can now sign up for this new Level 3 Diploma in Reflexology course starting in January 2025.

The course will offer tuition on different aspects of the human body. This will include specific points on the feet, hands, and ears, as well as looking at the connection between organs and systems within the body. Learners will cover both theory and practical skills, and develop their professional confidence.

ACL offers a relaxed environment, led by supportive tutors, where learners will be able to pick up the necessary skills to support their future clients’ mental and physical wellbeing. They will achieve this by practising their skills on a wide range of people. The course will also teach learners how to develop and adjust their practice to their future clients’ needs.

ACL are keen to support their clients with their career goals and keep potential job prospects in mind. Lisa Jarentowski, Principal at ACL Essex, explains:

“Reflexologists are mindful practitioners that can succeed at whatever they put their minds to. Learners could already be employed by a salon or a wellness centre, or may wish to start up their own business offering.”

She continues: “In this course, we have incorporated health and safety measures, and hygiene practices, to meet industry standards. This enables learners to offer effective, adaptable treatments. Learners will experience case studies and take part in hands-on practice. This will develop their confidence and expertise.”

Learners can sign-up to this new holistic therapy course on the ACL website. It starts this January at ACL Chelmsford, Beeches Close, Chelmsford, Essex, CM1 2SB.

