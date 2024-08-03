First purchasers at Kings Hill Park love their ‘beautiful new home’

When local couple Lauren and Lewis were looking to buy a bigger home, they were the first to purchase a new home at Bloor Homes’ Kings Hill Park development in Rochford.

“We only lived about 2 miles away and saw the signs and marketing information about Kings Hill Park and decided to have a look,” said Lauren.

“We had already decided we wanted a new build home – one that didn’t need anything doing to it. What has been really nice is as we reserved early and bought ‘off plan’ it meant we could really personalise it and make it our own.

“It’s been great to be able to choose the flooring, kitchen, bathroom fittings and having options to upgrade as well – when do you ever get the opportunity to do that from scratch and really make it your own? And the sales team are really helpful – when I was deciding on my choices, they talked us through all the options so we could make the right decisions, especially on any extras.

“Now we have moved in, I love the clean, light and bright choices we made, and feel the home is a real reflection of us, and that the garden is bigger than we thought it would be. It feels special having a coffee in the morning with French doors from the kitchen out onto the garden. We really do love living here.”

The house style the couple chose was The Maynard, a three-bedroom townhouse, with a master suite across the whole of the top floor, something which stood out from other newbuilds in the area.

Lauren explains: “We looked at other developments but none of them had a house that was anything like The Maynard or the quality Bloor Homes was offering. We are really happy with our home; the master bedroom has built in wardrobes and an en suite, and we like that it is completely separate from the other floors. We currently use the two bedrooms on the first floor as our offices and really like that there is a separate bathroom on that floor too as it makes this house really flexible.”

Whilst Bloor Homes’ quality, the layout of The Maynard and the opportunity to personalise their new home were ticking the boxes for Lauren and Lewis, Kings Hill Park was in exactly the right location too.

Lauren continues: “We already lived in Rochford and are really at home in the area – it has everything we need nearby, especially the train station as I work in London. The locations of the other newbuild developments just didn’t have the same appeal as Rochford. Kings Hill Park is perfect. And now other people have started moving in we are starting to see how the community will grow. We’ve already been invited to our new neighbour’s house and are excited to be part of the new community from the start.”

When it came to the customer journey, from buying their new home to moving in, and the aftersales care, the couple feel Bloor Homes’ customer-centric service has been excellent too.

Lauren explains: “As soon as we had decided we wanted to move to Kings Hill Park we put our home on the market and sold it within four days. With our purchasers waiting to move in and our new home still under construction, we were really impressed when it was ready on time. We were also able to meet the site team and see our home being built at different stages.”

When asked what they would say to anyone considering a new home at Kings Hill Park and whether they would recommend Bloor Homes to others, Lauren doesn’t hesitate. “There is an award-winning site manager at Kings Hill Park and it shows. Everyone at Bloor Homes has been fantastic. They really have built a beautiful house for us. We are really pleased.”

The Maynard is one of twenty-one different two, three and four bedroom house styles available at Kings Hill Park. Prices on the first phase of the development start at £350,000 for a two bedroom home, £400,000 for a three bedroom home and £515,000 for a four bedroom home.

Bloor Homes is currently offering Stamp Duty paid, Part Exchange or Assisted Move on selected plots. To find out more about the new homes at Kings Hill Park and how to start the process of buying a new home there, visit www.bloorhomes.com

