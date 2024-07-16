FINAL CONSIGNMENTS ANNOUNCED FOR RM SOTHEBY’S ALL-NEW TEGERNSEE AUCTION ON 27 JULY

RM Sotheby’s is delighted to announce a final selection of consignments coming to its inaugural Tegernsee sale on 27 July, which will take place alongside the brand-new Concours of Elegance Germany which runs from 22-27 July.

Among the standout lots is the 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB/6C by Scaglietti. Presented in its stunning, factory-original combination of Amaranto over a Beige leather interior, this special example was certified by Ferrari Classiche in November 2005 and reinspected in May 2024 and is confirmed to retain its matching-numbers engine and transaxle. Restored by the renowned Bacchelli & Villa (Carrozzeria Auto Sport) in 2004 and now offered for the first time in over 20 years, this fine 1960s Prancing Horse is estimated to sell for between €2,500,000 – €3,000,000 EUR.

The Ferrari is followed by a supercar from another era, a 2022 RUF SCR. This example, chassis 002, is the first production car built following the prototype, and is one of a sold-out production run limited to just 70 cars. Among the most engaging driver’s cars of its generation, the RUF SCR is powered by a naturally aspirated, water-cooled, 4-litre flat-six rated at 510 PS, and features a lightweight carbon-fibre monocoque chassis and trick push-rod suspension. It is estimated to sell for between €1,100,000 – €1,600,000 EUR.

Built to commemorate one of the greatest racers of Porsche’s past, a 2019 Porsche 935 presents a rare opportunity to acquire the highly sought-after limited-edition model. One of just 77 911 GT2 RS-based cars built in the image of the legendary ‘Moby Dick’, the car offered is one of only a handful to have been raced in competition. With an impressive specification that includes carbon-ceramic brakes, this example boasts a mere 1,709 kilometers on the odometer (Estimate: €1,100,000 – €1,500,000 EUR).

Also heading to Tegernsee is a stunning 1949 Talbot-Lago T26 Grand Sport Coupé by Carrosserie Jean Barou. Boasting excellent provenance and believed to be the only example wearing striking coachwork by Carrosserie Jean Barou, this car retains its matching-numbers engine, gearbox, and rear axle and is featured prominently in Peter Larsen and Ben Erickson’s book, Talbot-Lago Grand Sport: The Car From Paris. It is offered for the first time in 25 years (Estimate: €1,400,000 – €1,600,000 EUR). Rounding out the new consignments is perhaps one of the most celebrated Aston Martins of the pre-war era, a 1934 Aston Martin Ulster. One of just 31 examples built, this particular car finished 15th overall in the 1935 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. It is highly eligible for various historic events, having previously taken part in the 2009 Mille Miglia Storica (Estimate: €1,000,000 – €1,300,000 EUR).

